Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Update

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 410,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,431.0 days.

Toho Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKCOF opened at $35.98 on Friday. Toho has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45.

About Toho

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the business of film and theater production services. It operates through the following segments: Movie Film, Theater, Real Estate, and Others. The Movie Film segment produces, distributes, and exhibits movies; and creates and sells video programs, television programs, and commercial films.

