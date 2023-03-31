Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Update

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 410,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,431.0 days.
Toho Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKCOF opened at $35.98 on Friday. Toho has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45.
About Toho
