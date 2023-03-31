Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar bought 37,500 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Featured Articles

