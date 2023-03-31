Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %
NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO David E. Lazar bought 37,500 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
Featured Articles
