Times China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TMPPF) Short Interest Up 39.4% in March

Times China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TMPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,797,800 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 1,290,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Times China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Times China Stock Performance

Shares of TMPPF stock remained flat at $0.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07. Times China has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

About Times China

Times China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development, Urban Redevelopment Business, and Property Leasing segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties.

