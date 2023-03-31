Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.61.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $470.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

