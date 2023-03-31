Tim James O’brien Sells 18,786 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) CFO Tim James O’brien sold 18,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $258,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 531,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, February 27th, Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of N-able stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $103,899.60.

N-able stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 15,068,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,529. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

NABL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in N-able by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in N-able by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in N-able by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in N-able by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 310,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in N-able by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 239,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

