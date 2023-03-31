Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 4,020 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $137.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,452. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

