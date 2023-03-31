Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Invests $583,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,547 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,683,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,997,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. 909,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,472. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

