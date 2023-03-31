Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.30. 83,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,781. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.47.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

