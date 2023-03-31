Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.29

Shares of Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $10.61. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 335 shares traded.
Separately, HSBC downgraded Tiger Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.
Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.
