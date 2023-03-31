Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 176,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 190,913 shares.The stock last traded at $22.79 and had previously closed at $22.61.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
The stock has a market cap of $801.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
