Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 176,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 190,913 shares.The stock last traded at $22.79 and had previously closed at $22.61.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $801.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Thryv by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,135,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,990,000 after purchasing an additional 685,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 30.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after buying an additional 438,334 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,003,000 after buying an additional 94,683 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,166,000 after buying an additional 222,724 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

