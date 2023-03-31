Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 187,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 152,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Thor Explorations Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.