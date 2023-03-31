Theta Network (THETA) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Theta Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003619 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Network has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $15.33 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Network has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

