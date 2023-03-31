The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.8% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

