The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Timken Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timken by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Timken by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Timken has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

