The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Short Interest Down 17.7% in March

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 15,410,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RealReal by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of REAL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,609,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,703. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.40. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.35 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

