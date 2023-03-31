The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.29.

Insider Activity

Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $143.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.25.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

