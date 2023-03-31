The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.86. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $198.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

