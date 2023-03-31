The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Up 16.3% in March

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. 1,384,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,960. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,700 shares of company stock worth $1,358,220 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,256,528. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

