The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $22.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

FHB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

Insider Activity

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.39 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading

