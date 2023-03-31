The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.2% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on GS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.07.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $323.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.