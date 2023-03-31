The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.99

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.99 and last traded at $79.78, with a volume of 8870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

