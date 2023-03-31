The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Community Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Community Financial stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Community Financial has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Financial will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

TCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Financial in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Community Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Community Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

