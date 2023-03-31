TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

