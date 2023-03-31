Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $192.00 at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $146.00 to $192.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.82.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $195.28 on Monday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $617.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

