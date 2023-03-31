Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Argus cut their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

Shares of TSLA opened at $195.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

