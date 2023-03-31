TerraClassicUSD Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $208.36 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,144,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,806,607 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

