Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.15. 4,701,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,160,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.42. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

