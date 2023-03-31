Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.10. 626,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.00 and its 200 day moving average is $240.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.39.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

