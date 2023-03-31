Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.40. 649,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

