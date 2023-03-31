Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,419,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.86. The stock had a trading volume of 921,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,707. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $139.10.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

