Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Invests $204,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

IDXX traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.63. 221,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

