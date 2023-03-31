Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

NYSEARCA IHF traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.81. 11,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,294. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $297.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.32. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

