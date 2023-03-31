Terra Classic Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Terra Classic has a market cap of $736.63 million and approximately $44.61 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004507 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001134 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003153 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,858,367,576,062 coins and its circulating supply is 5,894,966,221,109 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

