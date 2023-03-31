Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Shares Down 2.5%

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 63,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 54,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 14.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$7.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

