Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,965,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,989 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $90,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TME. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Shares of TME stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

