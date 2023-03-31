Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in March

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Temenos Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TMSNY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719. Temenos has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Temenos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

