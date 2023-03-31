Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Citigroup raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$61.08.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at C$48.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.53. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$32.68 and a 12 month high of C$62.38.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.