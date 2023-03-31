Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Update

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the February 28th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tecan Group Price Performance
Shares of TCHBF stock remained flat at $398.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.90. Tecan Group has a 1 year low of $390.92 and a 1 year high of $446.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tecan Group in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Tecan Group
Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecan Group (TCHBF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.