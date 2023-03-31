TD Securities Cuts Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target to $8.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Stock Up 2.9 %

LICY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.64. 2,140,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,301. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $995.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 158.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.