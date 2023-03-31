Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,700 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 1,133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Talon Metals Trading Down 7.9 %

OTCMKTS TLOFF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,461. Talon Metals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

