Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tailwind International Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:TWNI remained flat at $10.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tailwind International Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNI. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tailwind International Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

