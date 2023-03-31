Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Up 4.5%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. 211,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,332,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBLA. Cowen increased their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Trading Up 9.7 %

The company has a market cap of $801.29 million, a PE ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $371.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.37 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,607,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,293 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.