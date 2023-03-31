Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

