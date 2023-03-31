Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.08. 246,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

