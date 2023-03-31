Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

