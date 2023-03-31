Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,800 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 3,483,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.3 days.

Syrah Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SYAAF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 86,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,522. Syrah Resources has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

