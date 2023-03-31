Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,800 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 3,483,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.3 days.
Syrah Resources Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SYAAF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 86,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,522. Syrah Resources has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.
About Syrah Resources
