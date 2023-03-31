Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2023 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

3/16/2023 – Synchrony Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2023 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2023 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2023 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,406,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 52.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

