Synapse (SYN) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Synapse (SYN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00003077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $155.78 million and $12.14 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get Synapse alerts:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars.

