Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in March

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,500 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 516.1 days.
Symrise Stock Performance
SYIEF stock remained flat at $105.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.26. Symrise has a 52-week low of $91.57 and a 52-week high of $122.25.
About Symrise
