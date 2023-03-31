Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Swvl Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWVL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 21,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,792. Swvl has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Institutional Trading of Swvl

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Swvl during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Swvl during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Swvl by 1,313.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220,336 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Swvl by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 896,213 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Swvl during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

